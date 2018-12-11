EU antitrust chief ‘could review’ Apple Pay

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

EU’s Vestager may investigate Apple Pay if there are formal complaints — Reuters — “EU regulators looked into Apple’s mobile payment service and found it was not market dominant but they could review it again if they receive formal complaints, Europe’s antitrust chief said on Monday… Critics say that an NFC chip embedded in the Apple iPhone means that Apple Pay is automatically selected when an iPhone user pays for goods and services, barring rival payment methods.”

Comments Got something to add or correct? Let us know!