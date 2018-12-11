Singtel Dash goes global with Visa and Apple Pay — Singtel — “Singtel is expanding the payment capabilities of its all-in-one mobile payments app, Dash, to include international mobile payments. Dash customers are now able to use their Visa Virtual Account on the Dash app at millions of online retailers worldwide and merchant points that accept Visa contactless payments. In addition, customers can also use Dash on Apple Pay, making it the first non-bank mobile wallet in Singapore on Apple’s easy, secure and private payments system.”
- Guess unveils fashion watches with contactless payment bands
- The world’s biggest electronics store uses NFC tags to let shoppers self-checkout on their mobile phones
- Singtel adds Apple Pay to Dash mobile wallet
- Tesco to roll out high value contactless transactions
- Tech firms to explore next gen payment cards that combine fingerprint sensors with digital displays