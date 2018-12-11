Guess unveils fashion watches with contactless payment bands

Fashion brand Guess has launched a new collection of six watches that include a Barclaycard bPay contactless payment chip embedded in the watch strap.

The new Contactless collection includes six watches, three aimed at men and three at women, and is currently available in the UK with prices ranging from £119 to £219 (US$149 to US$275), Wareable reports.

Guess is one of seven watch brands that announced earlier this year that they would be using Barclaycard’s wearable payments technology to add contactless payments capabilities to their timepieces.