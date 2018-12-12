Barclays lets customers use their mobile banking app to restrict the type of stores their card can be used in

Barclays bank account holders in the UK can now use a new feature in their mobile banking app to stop their card from being used to make purchases in one or more of five categories of retailer — grocery stores and supermarkets; restaurants, takeaways, pubs and bars; petrol stations; gambling sites and betting shops; premium rate websites and phone lines.

“A simple button within the Barclays mobile banking app now allows the customer to choose which types of retailers they are able to spend with, meaning any attempted payments that fall within the ‘turned off’ category will be automatically declined,” the bank says.

“Barclays developed the new tool with customers in vulnerable circumstances in mind,” it adds. “However, the feature will help all customers take greater control over where their money can be spent, as well as making them less vulnerable to fraud and scams.”

This move, Barclays says, “follows on from other safety features introduced for Barclays debit card holders over the past year, such as the ability to set a daily cash machine withdrawal limit and turning off the ability to make purchases online and via the phone.”