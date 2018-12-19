Alipay offers POS terminals that combine face recognition with QR payments

Alipay Box to utilize facial recognition tech for payments — Shine — “Alibaba’s financial and payment affiliate Ant Financial has released smart payment hardware called Alipay Box, integrating barcode scanning and facial recognition features… The plug-and-play device, which is smaller than a traditional self-service point of sale (POS) machine, does not require an overhaul of the merchants’ existing enterprise resource planning (ERP) system.”
- Swiss competition authority forces Apple to agree to make functional changes to Apple Pay
- Softbank-backed PayPay to update mobile payments app ‘after wrongful charge complaints’
- 7-Eleven to open unmanned convenience stores in Japan
- Hyundai to let drivers unlock cars with their fingerprint
- UN agency to pilot biometric cards for migrants