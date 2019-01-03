Huawei and UnionPay jointly launch Huawei Pay in Russia — Huawei — “Huawei Pay will go live in Russia in the first quarter of 2019… UnionPay credit and debit cards issued by Gazprombank and Russian Agricultural Bank are initially supported to use Huawei Pay.”
- Google gets an EU electronic money institution license
- Mizuho signs up sixty banks for J Coin cryptocurrency payments launch
- Rambus to provide multimodal NFC ticketing solution to South Yorkshire’s bus, tram and train operators
- Tencent connects car registrations to WeChat Pay for pay-by-plate parking at 1,000 Chinese shopping malls
- Huawei Pay expands to Russia