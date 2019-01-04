Didi Chuxing expands into financial services

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing enters financial services amid profit push — South China Morning Post — “The new offering, which Didi introduced on Wednesday, includes mutual protection and crowdfunding products for critical illnesses, credit and lending, wealth management and auto-financing services… Didi’s foray into financial services is part of its effort to build a ‘more connected ecosystem’ with reliable and competitive services, according to a company spokesman.”
- JCB begins EMV QR mobile payments rollout
- National Bank of Oman lets customers pay with points at the POS
- Dubai bank adds cashless card withdrawals to mobile banking app
- Honda teams up with Phillips 66 to let drivers pay for fuel from their vehicles
