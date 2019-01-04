Honda teams up with Phillips 66 to let drivers pay for fuel from their vehicles

Phillips 66 Company collaborates with Honda Developer Studio to offer in-vehicle fuel payment — Phillips 66 — “Phillips 66 is collaborating with Honda Developer Studio to develop in-vehicle fuel payment integration that allows Honda vehicle owners to reserve a pump and pay for fuel at Phillips 66, 76 and Conoco branded locations through their in-dash infotainment system.”
- JCB begins EMV QR mobile payments rollout
- National Bank of Oman lets customers pay with points at the POS
- Dubai bank adds cashless card withdrawals to mobile banking app
- Didi Chuxing expands into financial services