Dubai bank adds cardless cash withdrawals to mobile banking app

Emirates Islamic launches cardless cash withdrawal feature via its mobile banking app — Zawya — “Customers can now initiate the cash withdrawal from the bank’s mobile banking app and the funds can then be withdrawn from any Emirates Islamic ATM without using a debit or credit card. This innovative service also allows the bank’s customers to make transfers to recipients using only their mobile phone number. Beneficiaries will receive an SMS with a one-time PIN to withdraw the amount transferred from the closest Emirates Islamic ATM.”