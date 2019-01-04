National Bank of Oman customers can now shop with Nuqati points — Albawaba — “Customers can now use their Nuqati points at a wide selection of shops to buy items ranging from coffee to groceries to electronics… Customers can redeem points online, through the NBO mobile app or in-store. After entering their PIN or tapping their contactless payment cards, customers will have the option of choosing to pay in Omani Rials or Nuqati points.”
- JCB begins EMV QR mobile payments rollout
- National Bank of Oman lets customers pay with points at the POS
- Dubai bank adds cashless card withdrawals to mobile banking app
- Honda teams up with Phillips 66 to let drivers pay for fuel from their vehicles
- Didi Chuxing expands into financial services