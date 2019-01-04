National Bank of Oman lets customers pay with points at the POS

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

National Bank of Oman customers can now shop with Nuqati points — Albawaba — “Customers can now use their Nuqati points at a wide selection of shops to buy items ranging from coffee to groceries to electronics… Customers can redeem points online, through the NBO mobile app or in-store. After entering their PIN or tapping their contactless payment cards, customers will have the option of choosing to pay in Omani Rials or Nuqati points.”

Comments Got something to add or correct? Let us know!