Motiv is bringing NFC-based payments to its fitness ring — Techcrunch — “Announced way back at CES 2016, Motiv’s fitness ring was surprisingly capable and accurate for its tiny form factor. Earlier this year, the startup promised to bring even more functionality to the finger, starting with biometric authentication that uses a wearer’s gait to unlock devices. This year at the show, the company’s got a handful of additional new features to show off. Most interesting among them is upcoming addition of mobile payments, via NFC.”
- Motiv to add NFC payments to its fitness ring
- Octopus lets Hong Kong commuters use NFC to link their transit card to their mobile phone
- UnionPay offers access to payments APIs
- Sydney commuters can now use Fitbit wearables to pay for transit rides
- Metrolinx to let commuters top up their Presto transit card with their NFC phone