Michael Kors Access Sofie 2.0 announced with flashy looks and lots of features — Techradar — “This new model includes GPS, so you can track your runs without your phone. It has also got NFC, meaning you can make contactless payments with Google Pay, and there’s a heart rate monitor, none of which were offered by the original Access Sofie.”
- NXP showcases the future of retail at CES 2019
- Honda to leverage in-car payments for driver rewards program
- This year’s Golden Globes have an embedded NFC chip that ensures their authenticity
- Kate Spade unveils fashion smartwatch with NFC payments
- Michael Kors adds NFC payments to Access Sofie fashion watch