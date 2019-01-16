Swift to let merchants offer instant bank loans to online shoppers

Swift publishes new ‘Pay Later’ API standard — Swift — “By selecting Pay Later at the point of purchase, customers are provided with available loans from their banks; they can then select and initiate a loan, knowing that the funds can immediately be credited to the merchants and items dispatched. By offering the Pay Later option, merchants are in turn able to offer a wider variety of purchase options and to reach a wider consumer audience, whilst still ensuring surety of payment.”
- NFC Forum unveils technical specification that lets IoT devices use a single antenna for both NFC and wireless charging
- Russian supermarket chain rolls out open loop fingerprint payments service
- Blockchain mobile payments pilot to go live in Mongolia
- US credit unions to offer blockchain digital ID service
- PenFed joins US move to contactless payment cards