PenFed joins US move to contactless payment cards

PenFed Credit Union to give members the ability to tap to pay with new contactless Visa credit and debit cards — PenFed Credit Union — “PenFed Credit Union, the nation’s second largest federal credit union, is among the first credit card issuers in the US to roll out new contactless Visa cards across its credit and debit portfolio, giving members the ability to tap to pay at checkout… Merchants across the US have already enabled contactless payments, with 70 of the top 100 merchants, by number of transactions, offering the ability to tap to pay at checkout.”