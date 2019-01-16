US credit unions to offer blockchain digital ID service

Credit unions adopt blockchain as the first step for digital ID — PaymentsSource — “MyCUID uses distributed ledger technology that allows credit unions to detect fraud and support self-sovereign identity, or a decentralized user-controlled authentication that can enable access to apps, programs, buildings, triggers for financial transactions, and other uses… CULedger on Jan 18 is scheduled to demonstrate MyCUID with a more general public rollout scheduled for the second half of 2019.”