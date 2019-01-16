Blockchain firm Terra to launch instant remittance, lending services in Mongolia’s capital city — e27 — “The pilot programme in Nalaikh City will launch with two main features: peer-to-peer (P2P) payments to allow instant transfer among users of different banks, and mobile payments to build the infrastructure for secure, contactless payments… The programme is set to launch within the next six months.”
- NFC Forum unveils technical specification that lets IoT devices use a single antenna for both NFC and wireless charging
- Russian supermarket chain rolls out open loop fingerprint payments service
- Blockchain mobile payments pilot to go live in Mongolia
- US credit unions to offer blockchain digital ID service
- PenFed joins US move to contactless payment cards