Sberbank and Azbuka Vkusa perfect fingerprint payment service — Sberbank — “After the quick registration process, which takes place at a checkout, clients tie two fingerprints to a Visa or Mastercard bank card and confirm the registration by coming up with a password. Payments can then be made at all stores with biometric POS terminals by scanning a fingerprint and confirming the transaction with the password. It is not necessary to use a bank card or a smartphone… The service is already available at 20 Azbuka Vkusa supermarkets, and will be added to more locations soon.”
- NFC Forum unveils technical specification that lets IoT devices use a single antenna for both NFC and wireless charging
- Russian supermarket chain rolls out open loop fingerprint payments service
- Blockchain mobile payments pilot to go live in Mongolia
- US credit unions to offer blockchain digital ID service
- PenFed joins US move to contactless payment cards