TD Ameritrade leverages Apple Pay to let share buyers use debit cards to instantly fund their brokerage accounts

Industry first: TD Ameritrade enables investors to instantly fund brokerage accounts using Apple Pay — TD Ameritrade — “TD Ameritrade announced an industry first today: The ability for individual investors to instantly fund a brokerage account with Apple Pay through Apple Business Chat in the Messages app on iPhone and iPad. Historically, to fund brokerage accounts, investors have had to endure a multi-day waiting period while funds were verified or manage a complicated wire transfer… Using a debit card, customers can deposit up to US$10,000 per day through Apple Pay.”