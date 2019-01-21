Alipay gets second European e-money license

Alipay granted Luxembourg license to serve European market — Luxembourg for Finance — “Already present with a licensed entity in London, Alipay’s new PSD2 license in Luxembourg will allow the group to leverage the EU passport to serve its customers across Europe in the future and connect Chinese users with merchants in EU countries.”
- Apple reports growth in US Apple Pay acceptance
- US credit unions report increase in mobile payment transaction volumes
- Church of England doubles donations with contactless collection plates
- Swatch brings its contactless payments service to Europe