US credit unions report increase in mobile payment transaction volumes

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Debit card study offered by Co-Op Financial Services highlights debit trends to watch in 2019 — Co-Op Financial Services — “A total of 55% of survey respondents have experienced increases in the number of debit cards enrolled in a mobile wallet like Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay. Also, 53% have experienced increases in the number of debit cards transactions coming from the mobile wallet channel.”