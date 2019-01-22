US credit unions report increase in mobile payment transaction volumes

Debit card study offered by Co-Op Financial Services highlights debit trends to watch in 2019 — Co-Op Financial Services — “A total of 55% of survey respondents have experienced increases in the number of debit cards enrolled in a mobile wallet like Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay. Also, 53% have experienced increases in the number of debit cards transactions coming from the mobile wallet channel.”
