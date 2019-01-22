Apple reports growth in US Apple Pay acceptance

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Apple Pay coming to Target, Taco Bell and more top US retail locations — Apple — “Target, Taco Bell, Hy-Vee supermarkets in the Midwest, Speedway convenience stores and Jack in the Box are the latest merchants to support Apple Pay… With the addition of these national retailers, 74 of the top 100 merchants in the US and 65% of all retail locations across the country will support Apple Pay.”

Comments Got something to add or correct? Let us know!