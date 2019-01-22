Apple Pay coming to Target, Taco Bell and more top US retail locations — Apple — “Target, Taco Bell, Hy-Vee supermarkets in the Midwest, Speedway convenience stores and Jack in the Box are the latest merchants to support Apple Pay… With the addition of these national retailers, 74 of the top 100 merchants in the US and 65% of all retail locations across the country will support Apple Pay.”
- Apple reports growth in US Apple Pay acceptance
- US credit unions report increase in mobile payment transaction volumes
- Church of England doubles donations with contactless collection plates
- Alipay gets second European e-money license
- Swatch brings its contactless payments service to Europe