Conoco launches Mobile Pay in Denver to bring easy pay-at-the-pump features to locals — Conoco — “With the My Conoco app, people can now pay at the pump and in-store on their mobile devices to get to their final destination as soon as possible… The My Conoco app launched this month in Denver and is rolling out regionally throughout the year.”
- Dutch rail operator pilots open loop ticketing service
- Rohm to use ST NFC chips for wireless charging in cars
- Juniper forecasts a billion mobile ticketing users in 2019
- Microsoft to shut down its Microsoft Wallet service
- MTS to roll out open loop ticketing on buses and trains in San Diego