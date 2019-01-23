MTS to roll out open loop ticketing on buses and trains in San Diego

MTS partners with Init for account-based fare system in San Diego — Init SE — “Init will deliver about 900 fare validators for use on MTS buses and at rail station platforms. The validators will accept closed-loop payments such as an MTS-branded smartcard and be capable of accepting open payments such as bank-issued debit/credit cards and mobile wallets using Google Pay, Apple Pay or Samsung Pay.”
- Dutch rail operator pilots open loop ticketing service
- Rohm to use ST NFC chips for wireless charging in cars
- Juniper forecasts a billion mobile ticketing users in 2019
- Microsoft to shut down its Microsoft Wallet service
