Microsoft to shut down its Microsoft Wallet service

Microsoft Wallet for Windows Phone to be retired in February — Windows Central — “Support is set to end for all Windows 10 Mobile devices by the end of this year, and Microsoft is already beginning to retire apps in anticipation. In an update to the Microsoft Wallet website, Microsoft has noted that the app will be ‘officially retired’ on February 28, 2019.”
