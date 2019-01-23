Rohm to use ST NFC chips for wireless charging in cars

NFC reader IC and 8-bit microcontroller from STMicroelectronics adopted by Rohm for Qi automotive wireless charging design — STMicroelectronics — PARTNER NEWS — “One benefit of ST’s technology contribution is to enable the sophisticated control that makes possible the detection of contactless smart cards in proximity to the charging system in order to halt the charging immediately. This important and appreciated function prevents the failure of those cards due to the strong magnetic field generated by the Qi transmitter.”