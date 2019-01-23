Dutch rail operator pilots open loop ticketing service

On trial: Travel with a bank card or credit card — NS (Translation) — “Starting this weekend, the first travellers can check in and out with their own payment card instead of the OV chip card… Travel expenses incurred are processed overnight after the travel day and debited through the bank.”
