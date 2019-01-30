DBS pilots loadable red packets for Chinese New Year

DBS pilots world’s first loadable QR red packets — DBS Bank — “DBS is introducing a new way to celebrate Chinese New Year this year with the pilot launch of a loadable QR red packet (DBS QR Ang Bao), a global first… Customers simply need to scan a unique QR code on a DBS QR Ang Bao to ‘load’ a cash value of up to SGD 999. They may then gift the DBS QR Ang Bao to their family and friends, who can scan the QR code with their own DBS PayLah! app to receive the loaded amount.”