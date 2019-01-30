Victorians to trial Android-based public transport payment — ZDNet — “Mobile Myki allows passengers to buy a Myki, top up, and touch on and off using their Android smartphone. Passengers will be able to buy full fare, concession, child, and senior mobile Mykis using both Myki money and Myki pass. Auto top-up will also be available.”
- Discover adds support for Garmin Pay
- Apple Pay transaction volumes are up 100% year-on-year
- Saudi Arabia and UAE to develop joint digital currency
- Apple to expand the iPhone’s NFC functionality?
- Public Transport Victoria begins NFC ticketing pilot in Melbourne