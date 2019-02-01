Temple University switches on support for iPhone campus cards

Students and staff at Temple University in the US can now use their iPhone or Apple Watch as their campus identification card. The programme, which was announced by Apple last year, allows holders of the University’s physical OWLcard to use their Apple device instead for a number of services around the campus. These include gaining entry to buildings, accessing facilities including computers and printers and to buy meals.

The move to Apple devices also offers increased security since two-factor authentication is utilised to keep credentials and information secure. The physical card can be suspended or deleted via the OWLcard Mobile service if it is misplaced.

Temple University is “proud” to be among the first to roll out the programme, Cindy Leavitt, Temple’s CIO told the University’s online news service. She added that it positions “Temple as a leader in shaping how mobile credentials can be used in a campus environment.”