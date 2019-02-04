Tourism Australia, Alipay partner on new geotargeted Sydney City mobile app — CMO — “Chinese tourists will be able to access recommendations on what to see, where to shop and how to get around, all within an app they are familiar with and while being offered their preferred payment method… The Sydney City Card is built into the Alipay app, so no opt-in is required.”
- US Mastercard issuers commit to contactless
- Tourism Australia adds visitor card to Alipay
- Google Pay to launch in Israel ‘by the end of this year’
- Temple University switches on support for iPhone campus cards
- Discover adds support for Garmin Pay