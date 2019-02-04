Yorkshire town lets drivers park, pay and drive away with their mobile phone

Harrogate first town in UK to introduce new age of smart parking — North Yorkshire County Council — “Parking in Harrogate town centre has become easier this month thanks to the launch of AppyParking — a smart parking system that is the first of its kind in the UK… Users who download the app will see real-time availability of spaces across Harrogate town centre thanks to more than 2,000 sensors in the ground, be able to navigate to the space and pay for a parking session with a single click. The sensor technology means parking sessions automatically end when the vehicle is driven away.”