Mobile World Congress visitors to use face recognition for entry

Comba Telecom providing face biometrics technology for venue access control at MWC19 — Biometric Update — “The facial recognition solution will be running through the whole event registration process from pre-event registration to on-site check-in during the show and will facilitate the registration process by allowing attendees to register and upload their photo on the organiser’s website before the event. After onsite passport/ID checking, attendees will be identified by the ScanViS ID system and can move through the event access lanes without having to show a badge or ID.”