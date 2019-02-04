New PCI standard to let merchants accept dongle-free contactless payments on smartphones and tablets

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

PCI SPoC and Contactless standards: What to expect in 2019 — PCI Security Standards Council — “The aim is to develop security requirements for solutions that enable a merchant’s COTS [Commercial off-the-shelf] device to accept contactless payments without the need for a dongle or other type of peripheral reader by leveraging the native NFC capabilities inherent to a COTS phone or tablet.”