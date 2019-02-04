Wearable patch measures sweat in extreme environments — Physics World — “The wearable device, which does not need a battery or wireless technology, can collect real-time data on sweat loss, sweat rate, chloride concentration and skin temperature. This data can then be read by tapping it with a smartphone equipped with near field communications technology.”
- Uber to add transit ticketing support to its mobile app
- US consumers to pass on mobile payments?
- Yorkshire town lets drivers park, pay and drive away with their mobile phone
- Researchers unveil waterproof NFC sweat sensor
- Belgian transit operator to deploy open loop multimodal mobility-as-a-service platform