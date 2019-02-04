Instore mobile contactless services used by only 14% of online US customers, Juniper survey finds — Juniper Research — “Time is running out for OEM Pay providers to establish a dominant position in the US… Our survey shows that the majority of users who have not adopted OEM Pay are more interested in services like contactless cards than mobile-based payments.”
