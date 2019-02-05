Monzo lets customers collect and track digital receipts and loyalty rewards

UK challenger bank Monzo has rolled out a service allowing customers to collect digital receipts and loyalty rewards within its app. Customers are able to track what they have bought in real time from participating retailers, including Eat, Costa Coffee, Itsu, Pod and Pure.

The launch follows a trial in 2017 with fintech Flux providing the link between the bank and sandwich shop chain Eat. Monzo has nearly 1.5m customers and was named the UK’s best bank in Which?’s 2018 customer satisfaction survey.