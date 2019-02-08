Here’s why your next credit card will probably be contactless — Auriemma Consulting Group — “Today, just 22% of credit card companies offer contactless cards in the US market, mostly in select portfolios. But 67% of card issuers plan to introduce contactless cards within the next few years, according to new data from Auriemma Consulting Group.”
- Boston to begin move to contactless ticketing ‘in late 2019’
- Canadian credit unions to let customers use their banking logins to access third party services
- New Jersey plans P2P payments legislation
- Mastercard doubles contactless transaction limit in Serbia
- Two in three US banks plan to issue contactless cards ‘within the next few years’