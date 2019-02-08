New Jersey plans P2P payments legislation

Keeping a wrong Venmo payment could send you to jail if NJ bill passes — Philly.com — “Under the New Jersey bill, those who mistakenly receive an electronic payment but fail to return the funds after being told the payment was erroneous would run afoul of an existing law that deals with theft of lost, mislaid, or mistakenly delivered property… Penalties for theft in New Jersey range from a $1,000 fine to a decade of jail time.”