Central 1 launches integration for secure digital solution for financial institutions — Central 1 — “The seamless integration of Central 1’s product means financial institution customers can access additional online services using their existing digital banking credentials, providing fewer complex logins to remember and simplifying login access for over 80 government websites.”
- Boston to begin move to contactless ticketing ‘in late 2019’
- Canadian credit unions to let customers use their banking logins to access third party services
- New Jersey plans P2P payments legislation
- Mastercard doubles contactless transaction limit in Serbia
- Two in three US banks plan to issue contactless cards ‘within the next few years’