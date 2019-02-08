Canadian credit unions to let customers use their banking logins to access third party services

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Central 1 launches integration for secure digital solution for financial institutions — Central 1 — “The seamless integration of Central 1’s product means financial institution customers can access additional online services using their existing digital banking credentials, providing fewer complex logins to remember and simplifying login access for over 80 government websites.”

