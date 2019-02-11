Commonwealth Bank of Australia CEO Matthew Comyn on [H2 2018] results — Seeking Alpha — “We’ve had more than 500,000 registrations in the last fortnight. We now have 1.5 million customers or cards registered for mobile banking.”
- UK consults on replacing high-value rail tickets with open loop cards
- US military tests continuous multi-factor biometric verification on Android phones
- Barclays links retail loyalty programmes to payments cards
- Contactless payments to drive growth in global card market
- Apple patent allows drivers to secure vehicles with Touch ID on their phone