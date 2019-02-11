Atom Tickets introduces new digital payment options for movie tickets — Atom Tickets — “Atom Tickets is among the first to use the Save to Google Pay feature… After a user has purchased tickets using Google Pay, they can save them in the Android app’s new Passes tab. When it’s showtime, use a phone as a ticket.”
