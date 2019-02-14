Kroger introduces Kroger Pay and Kroger Rewards debit card — The Kroger Co — “After a customer enters their custom PIN or biometrics, the app provides customers with a single-use QR code to scan at the terminal to quickly communicate payment and loyalty card information, which includes digital coupons and personalized offers… Kroger Pay recently launched in the retailer’s Columbus, Ohio division. The service will roll out to 10 additional markets in the spring, with plans to go nationwide later this year.”
- Kroger launches payments, offers and rewards app for iOS and Android
- Tesco lets customers use Siri to check their bank balance
- CaixaBank rolls out facial recognition ATMs
- JP Morgan to launch its own cryptocurrency
- UK consults on replacing high-value rail tickets with open loop cards