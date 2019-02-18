MUFG teams up with Akamai to launch blockchain payments network

MUFG and Akamai to launch Global Open Network Inc joint venture — Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group — “The new company will utilize MUFG’s presence in the payment business and Akamai’s intelligent edge platform, which offers world-class speed and security, with the aim of providing an open payment network in Japan based on new blockchain technology by the first half of 2020.”
- Dublin churches pilot contactless collections
- Hong Kong rolls out tap-to-collect travel rebate system
- Apple Pay to go live in Saudi Arabia this week?
- Visa reports 80% drop in card-present fraud at US chip-enabled merchants
- Barclays to let UK merchants accept payments direct from customers’ bank accounts