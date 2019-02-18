Visa reports 80% drop in card-present fraud at US chip-enabled merchants

Chip technology helped reduce counterfeit fraud by 80% — Visa — “Since the EMV shift, the adoption of chip technology has reduced card present (CP) counterfeit payment fraud by 80% at chip-enabled merchants… Over 3.1m merchant locations are now accepting chip cards… 98% of overall US payment volume in December was on EMV cards.”
