Mexico pushes mobile payments to help unbanked consumers ditch cash — Reuters — “Mexico’s new leftist government is betting on financial technology to help lift people out of poverty… It is planning a digital payments system run and built by the central bank that will allow Mexicans to make and receive payments through their smartphones free of charge. A pilot roll-out for the platform, known as CoDi, is expected by March.”
- Snapchat opens empty shop that lets customers buy Lego clothing in AR
- Lloyds Bank to pay retailers to offer cash withdrawals to customers
- Delhi Metro to add biometrics to ticketing gates?
- Banco de Mexico to pilot national mobile payments service
- Apple Pay goes live in Saudi Arabia and Czech Republic