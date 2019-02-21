Apple to launch ‘credit card paired with iPhone’

Apple, Goldman Sachs team up on credit card paired with iPhone — The Wall Street Journal — “The card will be rolled out to employees for testing in the next few weeks and officially launch later this year, according to people familiar with the matter. The companies hope to lure cardholders by offering them extra features on Apple’s Wallet app, which will let them set spending goals, track their rewards and manage their balances, the people said.”
- Alipay and UnionPay to support Japanese J-Coin digital currency
- ETSI mandates hardware security for consumer IoT devices
- Swiss railway operator SBB to roll out account-based mobile ticketing
- EU sets out plans for contactless European identity cards
- SK Telecom and Deutsche Telekom to build blockchain-based digital ID platform