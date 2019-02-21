Apple to launch ‘credit card paired with iPhone’

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Apple, Goldman Sachs team up on credit card paired with iPhone — The Wall Street Journal — “The card will be rolled out to employees for testing in the next few weeks and officially launch later this year, according to people familiar with the matter. The companies hope to lure cardholders by offering them extra features on Apple’s Wallet app, which will let them set spending goals, track their rewards and manage their balances, the people said.”

Explore: Apple, Goldman Sachs

Learn more: , , ,

Territory:

Comments Got something to add or correct? Let us know!