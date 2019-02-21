PayPal CEO: Digital payments could become a $100tn market

PayPal CEO predicts digital payments industry will mature into a $100 trillion market — CNBC — “PayPal CEO Dan Schulman told CNBC that the digital payments industry may become a US$100tn market as the financial technology sector continues to grow rapidly… ‘We live in the space of digital commerce and digital commerce is exploding still around the world,’ he said. ‘There’s an explosion in digital commerce and we’re riding that wave.'”
- Alipay and UnionPay to support Japanese J-Coin digital currency
- ETSI mandates hardware security for consumer IoT devices
- Swiss railway operator SBB to roll out account-based mobile ticketing
- EU sets out plans for contactless European identity cards
- SK Telecom and Deutsche Telekom to build blockchain-based digital ID platform