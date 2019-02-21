SK Telecom and Deutsche Telekom to build blockchain-based digital ID platform

SKT teams up with Deutsche Telekom for blockchain biz — Korea Times — “SK Telecom and Deutsche Telekom’s T-Labs will work together to develop and commercialize blockchain-based mobile identification that can be utilized in various areas including access control, dealings and contracts… The firm said blockchain-based digital identification could also replace identification cards issued by the government such as passports.”
- Alipay and UnionPay to support Japanese J-Coin digital currency
- ETSI mandates hardware security for consumer IoT devices
- Swiss railway operator SBB to roll out account-based mobile ticketing
- EU sets out plans for contactless European identity cards
