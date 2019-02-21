EU sets out plans for contactless European identity cards

Better security for ID documents: Council Presidency and European Parliament reach provisional agreement — The Council of the European Union — “Under the proposed new rules, identity cards will have to be produced in a uniform, credit card format (ID-1), include a machine-readable zone, and follow the minimum security standards set out by ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation). They will also need to include a photo and two fingerprints of the cardholder, stored in a digital format, on a contactless chip.”
- Alipay and UnionPay to support Japanese J-Coin digital currency
- ETSI mandates hardware security for consumer IoT devices
- Swiss railway operator SBB to roll out account-based mobile ticketing
- SK Telecom and Deutsche Telekom to build blockchain-based digital ID platform