Swiss railway operator SBB to roll out account-based mobile ticketing

Positive interim results of the market test with automatic ticketing — SBB (translation) — “With the SBB Preview App, customers can check in with the ‘EasyRide’ function when they start their journey and check themselves out at any location. ‘EasyRide function’ recognizes the distance travelled and automatically books the appropriate ticket, and always at the fairest price… The definitive introduction of ‘EasyRide’ on SBB Mobile is scheduled for next year.”